Democratic Congresswoman From Milwaukee Wants Senator Ron Johnson To Testify

A Wisconsin congresswoman wants U-S Senator Ron Johnson to testify as Democrats work to impeach the president. Milwaukee Democrat Gwen Moore made the comment Wednesday. Moore says the Republican senator heard President Trump’s phone call to the Ukraine president and she wants him to appear at any impeachment hearings to reveal what was said. Johnson has said more than once that the president told him he never threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine in exchange for a promise to investigate Joe Biden.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.