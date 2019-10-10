Juneau County Bar Fight over Politics leads to Charges Against Jefferson Man

A bar fight over politics is leading to charges against a Jefferson man. On September 19th Juneau County Authorities were dispatched to a rural Juneau County establishment for a report of a disturbance. Authorities talked to the victim who said he was punched in the face by 53 year old Kurt Sheil. The victim claimed they had been arguing over politics and presidential candidates. Sheil was also heavily intoxicated according to the victim. A witness claimed Sheil had sucker punched the victim. He claimed the argument did not seem heated and the punch was unprovoked. Sheil had apparently been kicked out of the bar before authorities had arrived. The victim called authorities later and said he had fractured bones on the left side of his face. Sheil faces charges of Substantial Batter and Disorderly Conduct.

