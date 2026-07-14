WRN Deep Dive: Safe gun storage can prevent tragedy

Normalizing conversations about safe gun storage means more than just keeping firearms out of the wrong hands. It’s a relevant topic as the father of Madison’s Abundant Life School shooter is scheduled for trial next year for failing to secure the firearms used. Rose Mackenzie, a Program Coordinator at the Children’s Wisconsin Safety Center, says […] Source: WRN.com







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