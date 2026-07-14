WRN Daily: Watch for Signs of Heat Exhaustion During Extreme Heat

With temperatures expected to remain in the mid- to upper 90s throughout the week, health officials are reminding residents to take steps to stay safe and recognize the warning signs of heat-related illness. Dr. Nick Lehnertz of the Minnesota Department of Health says heat exhaustion can develop quickly during prolonged exposure to high temperatures and […] Source: WRN.com







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