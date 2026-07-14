‘When I was a child in Calcutta, amid red double-decker buses and intermittent power cuts, my grandmother would tell me stories about her childhood among the interweaving waterways and endless rice paddies of the Bengal province in British India.’

Source: Isthmus.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.