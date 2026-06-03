Watch WRN Daily: UW Political Scientist sees Hong as clear leader in Dem governor primary
A political scientist says the Democratic primary for Wisconsin governor has a clear leader. UW’s Barry Burden says state Representative Francesca Hong remains the Democratic front runner for Wisconsin governor with former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes out of the race. “I think his departure probably doesn’t dislodge her from that front runner position. Some of […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 4, 2026 at 11:07 AM
The Brewers add pitching before the MLB Trade Deadline on Monday – The Brewers dropped their series opener 4-3 to the Pirates on Monday night. – The Packers worked in full pads for the first time in training camp on Monday – […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 3, 2026 at 8:53 PM
The Milwaukee Brewers added a pair of pitchers in a trade with the rival St. Louis Cardinals before the trade deadline expired on Monday. — The Brewers open a 4-game series against the Pirates at Am Fam Field tonight […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 3, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Mayor says encampment will be removed (MADISON) Madison leaders plan to remove an encampment at the site where police fatally shot a man last month. In an update on Sunday night, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said vehicles that have been blocking […]
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High School Prep Football Preview: 2026 Ripon Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 3, 2026 at 3:41 PM
High School Prep Football Preview: 2026 Ripon Tigers 2025 Record: 6-4 (5-2 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Andrew Salgrad 3rd Year(7-12 Record at Ripon) Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 4-5 (4-3 South Central […]
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Kelly, Celine M. Age 96 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 3, 2026 at 2:24 PM
Celine M. Kelly, age 96, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28th, 2026 at St. Leo’s Catholic […]
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Authorities Looking for Suspect in Taverino Break-In
by WRJC WebMaster on August 3, 2026 at 2:23 PM
Can You Help Identify This Individual? The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured in connection with a break-in at Taverino Bar in the Village of Camp Douglas on July […]
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Watch WRN Daily: UW Political Scientist sees Hong as clear leader in Dem governor primary
by bhague@wrn.com on August 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A political scientist says the Democratic primary for Wisconsin governor has a clear leader. UW’s Barry Burden says state Representative Francesca Hong remains the Democratic front runner for Wisconsin governor with former Lieutenant Governor […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on August 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Democrats hope to flip a Wisconsin US House seat. (LA CROSSE) UW La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky (chair-GOW-ski) notes the 3rd District seat currently held by Republican congressman Derrick Van Orden is competitive. Competitive U.S. […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 3, 2026 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers dropped their series finale to the Angels 3-0 on Sunday. — Trade activity is starting to heat up with the Major League Baseball Trade deadline set to expire at 5pm Central Time tonight. That includes the Brewers, […]
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