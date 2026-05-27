WRN Deep Dive: Community Maps provide traffic safety resources for Wisconsin

An online resource can help increase road safety in Wisconsin communities. Andi Bill is Associate Director of the Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory at UW Madison, which produces Community Maps. In an interview with WRN, Bill explained that the site includes a lot of data and other traffic safety resources. “But the main purpose is […] Source: WRN.com







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