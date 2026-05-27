Amid efforts to restrict mifepristone access, we looked at what studies say about the medication. Decades of research on medication abortion shows serious complications are rare.
Is mifepristone safe? Research says yes.
Source: Politifacts.com
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/26
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2026 at 5:31 PM
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Softball Scores Division 2 Mount Horeb 13 Reedsburg 2 Division 3 Adams-Friendship 10 La Crosse Aquinas 0 Westby 12 Westfield 2 G-E-T 4 Wautoma 0 Ripon 10 Omro 0 Lomira 15 Berlin 0 Division 4 Fennimore 10 Necedah 0 Riverdale […]
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Royall Makes Quick Work of Wolves to Move on in Softball Postseason
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2026 at 5:25 PM
The Royall Panther Softball team earned their way to a regional championship game making quick work of Wonewoc-Center 15-0 in 3 innings Tuesday evening. The Panthers took advantage of wild pitching and Wonewoc-Center errors in the first couple […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Fed judge adjourns Judge Hannah Dugan’s sentencing, will reconsider dismissal motion (MILWAUKEE) Sentencing for former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan has been called off. Dugan was convicted last December of interfering with federal […]
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WRN Daily: 80 percent of Wisconsinites wanted proposed surplus spending deal to pass, new...
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 27, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Most respondents in a newly released Marquette Law School poll wanted state lawmakers to approve a proposed tax relief and K-12 funding bill earlier this month. Poll director Charles Franklin tells WISN’s UPFRONT the survey was done rapidly to […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Tiffany says he’d return entire state surplus to taxpayers if elected (MADISON) The Republican candidate for governor says he’ll return all of the $2.3 billion state surplus to Wisconsin taxpayers if elected. Congressman Tom Tiffany […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 27, 2026 at 11:08 AM
As the Green Bay Packers start OTA workouts this week, running back Josh Jacobs is facing domestic violence charges. The investigation is ongoing. — The Brewers cruised to a 6-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals last […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Community Maps provide traffic safety resources for Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on May 26, 2026 at 4:10 PM
An online resource can help increase road safety in Wisconsin communities. Andi Bill is Associate Director of the Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory at UW Madison, which produces Community Maps. In an interview with WRN, Bill explained that […]
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Drunasky, David Leslie Age 71 of Sun Prairie and Formely of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 26, 2026 at 2:10 PM
With hearts full of both profound sorrow and deep love, we mourn the unexpected passing of David Leslie Drunasky, age 71 of Sun Prairie, WI. David died on Saturday May 16, 2026, as the result of a traffic accident. David was the son of […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Community Maps provide traffic safety resources for Wisconsin (UNDATED) There’s a new online tool aimed at improving road safety across Wisconsin communities. The “Community Maps” platform from UW–Madison tracks all […]
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