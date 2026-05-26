We asked board-certified dermatologists our burning SPF questions. When it comes to sunscreen, they advised buying broad-spectrum sunscreen that’s SPF 30 or higher and reapplying regularly.
We asked board-certified dermatologists our burning SPF questions. When it comes to sunscreen, they advised buying broad-spectrum sunscreen that’s SPF 30 or higher and reapplying regularly.
Source: Politifacts.com
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WRN Deep Dive: Community Maps provide traffic safety resources for Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on May 26, 2026 at 4:10 PM
An online resource can help increase road safety in Wisconsin communities. Andi Bill is Associate Director of the Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory at UW Madison, which produces Community Maps. In an interview with WRN, Bill explained that […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Community Maps provide traffic safety resources for Wisconsin (UNDATED) There’s a new online tool aimed at improving road safety across Wisconsin communities. The “Community Maps” platform from UW–Madison tracks all […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 26, 2026 at 10:59 AM
Jacob Misiorowski set a major league record by throwing 57 pitches at least 100 miles per hour as the Brewers beat the Cardinals 5-1 in their series opener at Am Fam Field. — UW-Milwaukee heads to the NCAA men’s baseball […]
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on May 25, 2026 at 9:38 PM
The Brewers get another big performance from Jacob Misorowski in a holiday matinee at American Family Field, and the Packers open up OTA’s tomorrow.
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Small businesses and nonprofits encouraged to apply for disaster relief funding (UNDATED) Small businesses impacted by last August’s historic storms can apply for grant funding. Governor Tony Evers is urging small businesses and nonprofits […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on May 25, 2026 at 8:38 AM
The Brewers lose the rubber game of their series, and also lose a key member of their 1982 American League Championship team. Plus, the Packers begin OTA workouts tomorrow.
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/22
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2026 at 5:21 PM
WIAA Softball Regional Qrt-Final Scores Division 2 Reedsburg 13 Wisconsin Dells 3 Sauk Prairie 12 Mauston 0 Division 4 Necedah 11 Whitehall 7 Division 5 Wonewoc-Center 10 La Farge 8 New Lisbon 17 Tri-County 4 Regular Season Softball Royall 6 […]
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Rockets Blast Off in 3rd Inning to Move on in Softball Postseason
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2026 at 5:20 PM
The New Lisbon Rocket Softball Team moved on in the post season by routing Tri-County 17-4 Thursday night in a WIAA D5 Regional Quarter-Final matchup. New Lisbon trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning but exploded for 9 runs to […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Federal court blocks Trump administration from accessing WI voter rolls (MADISON) A federal court has blocked the US Department of Justice from accessing Wisconsin’s voter files. Judge James Peterson on Thursday dismissed an attempt by the […]
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