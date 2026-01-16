WRN Daily: Wisconsin tribes advise members amid ICE actions in Twin Cities

Addressing concerns about ICE among Wisconsin’s tribal communities in posts to social media, Wisconsin Native American tribes are advising their members to have their tribal issued identification and a second form of ID with them and to be aware of their rights if they encounter ICE. Other advice includes remaining calm if approached and requesting […] Source: WRN.com







