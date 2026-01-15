Judge orders release of Liberian man arrested in Minneapolis by agents with a battering ram
A federal judge in Minnesota has ordered the release of a Liberian man after heavily armed immigration agents broke into his home using a battering ram and arrested him. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Bryan said on Thursday that the agents…
Tahoe vs Buggy Accident in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2026 at 7:15 PM
One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash Thursday Morning when a vehicle struck a horse drawnbuggy on Highway 33 in the Town of Sheldon.On January 15 th, 2026, at around 8:10am, a Chevy Tahoe traveling westbound on Hwy 33 near Opera […]
Gunder, Jim L. Age 79 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2026 at 4:39 PM
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Jim L. Gunder on January 14, 2026 at the age of 79. He was born on November 1, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, Linn County, Iowa. Jim was a loving husband, […]
Schuster (Board), Abbey Jean Age 46 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2026 at 4:34 PM
Abbey Jean (Board) Schuster, age 46 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Emplify Health in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born on April 6, 1979 in Hillsboro, Wisconsin to Gary Board and Pam (Weger) Board. She […]
WRN Daily: Assembly approves proposed amendments to Wisconsin Constitution
by Bob Hague on January 15, 2026 at 3:05 PM
Wisconsin voters may have a chance to this fall to enshrine in the state Constitution the right to gather in worship. Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) said it stems from actions by the Evers’ administration took early in the COVID-19 […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Bullet found in restroom of Kenosha County high school (PADDOCK LAKE) A bullet is found in a southeast Wisconsin high school. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the single bullet was located Wednesday in a boy’s restroom […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 15, 2026 at 12:09 PM
Jeff Hafley continues to interview for vacant head coaching positions around the NFL – The Packers get bounced in the Wild Card playoffs, was their season a failure? — Packers WR Jayden Reed says he’d like to see the […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 15, 2026 at 12:06 PM
Still no word on the future of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, but the more time that passes could lead you to believe that the two sides are working on LaFleur’s return — ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants are the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM
High school students walk out of classes, protest against ICE at Capitol (MADISON) High school students protest against ICE at the State Capitol. Students from Madison West and Madison East walked out of classes Wednesday afternoon and marched to […]
No Human Fatalities in Lyndon Township House Fire
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2026 at 8:41 PM
