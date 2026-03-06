WRN Daily: Wisconsin Joins Multi-State Lawsuit Challenging Trump’s New Tariffs

Wisconsin is among more than 20 states suing the Trump administration over its latest round of global tariffs, a move state officials say is aimed at easing rising costs for families. Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the lawsuit Thursday, saying the new tariffs will worsen the financial pressure many households are already feeling. “There are […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.