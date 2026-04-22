WRN Deep Dive: The Earth Day legacy of Gaylord Nelson
Earth Day’s origins are here in Wisconsin. The University of Wisconsin’s Nelson Institute draws its name and inspiration from Gaylord Nelson, who helped make environmental protection a national priority. Born in 1916 in the northern Wisconsin village of Clear Lake, Nelson graduated UW Law School and served in the U.S. Navy in World War II […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin Veterans Museum Celebrates 125 Years of Honoring Service
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum, a fixture on Madison’s Capitol Square, is marking its 125th anniversary, celebrating more than a century of preserving the stories and sacrifices of the state’s service members. Museum Director Chris […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
DCI identifies officer in fatal shooting (SUPERIOR) The police officer involved in a fatal shooting in Superior is identified. Family had previously named 42-year-old David Menton was the man who died. An update from the Wisconsin DOJ’s […]
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WRN Deep Dive: The Earth Day legacy of Gaylord Nelson
by bhague@wrn.com on April 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Earth Day’s origins are here in Wisconsin. The University of Wisconsin’s Nelson Institute draws its name and inspiration from Gaylord Nelson, who helped make environmental protection a national priority. Born in 1916 in the northern […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 22, 2026 at 10:59 AM
The Brewers opened their series in Detroit with a 12-4 win over the Tigers – John Blackwell will transfer to Duke after averaging 19.1 points a game for the Badgers last season – Badger big man Nolan Winter announced he’ll return […]
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Ebsen, Kenneth D. Age 89 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2026 at 8:15 PM
Kenneth D. Ebsen, age 89, of Oxford, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, April 16, 2026, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 8th, 2026, at The First Presbyterian Church of Oxford in […]
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Juneau County Arrest Report 4-21-26
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2026 at 7:55 PM
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Brookwood Rallies Past Royall in SBC Baseball Thriller
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2026 at 5:29 PM
The Brookwood Falcons baseball team used a 2 run 6th inning to rally past Royall 3-2 Monday night. Royall grabbed the lead in the top of the 3rd on an RBI single by Trey Wildes only to see Brookwood tie the game in the bottom half at […]
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Local Prep Scores from Monday 4-20
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2026 at 5:28 PM
Baseball Brookwood 3 Royall 2 Bangor 14 Wonewoc-Center 1 Amherst 6 Nekoosa 5 Westfield 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1 Sauk Prairie 10 Adams-Friendship 5 Markesan 8 Ripon 4 Wisconsin Dells 9 River Valley 5 Oshkosh Lourdes 20 Berlin 5 Tomah 4 Sparta […]
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Free Health Screenings and breakfast to be held in Hillsboro.
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2026 at 5:08 PM
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area is offering free health screenings as part of their commitment to community health. The screenings will take place at Hillsboro Hospital Conference Room on April 29 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Appointments […]
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