WRN Deep Dive: The Earth Day legacy of Gaylord Nelson

Earth Day’s origins are here in Wisconsin. The University of Wisconsin’s Nelson Institute draws its name and inspiration from Gaylord Nelson, who helped make environmental protection a national priority. Born in 1916 in the northern Wisconsin village of Clear Lake, Nelson graduated UW Law School and served in the U.S. Navy in World War II […] Source: WRN.com







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