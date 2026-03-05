Man charged in Utah killings wanted victims' cars and money to get home, prosecutors allege
An Iowa man is facing three counts of aggravated murder in Utah, where authorities say he killed three women. The Utah Department of Public Safety said Thursday that the man killed one woman, stole her vehicle then drove it to…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man from Greenfield killed after fleeing Texas Border Patrol checkpoint (KENT, TX) A Wisconsin man was killed Wednesday after fleeing a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in west Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 33-year-old James Douglas […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 5, 2026 at 6:52 PM
The Badger men’s and women’s hockey teams are in action tonight – Four Badger women’s players are among the top 10 finalists for women’s college hockey’s best player – According to reports, the Packers have […]
Juneau County Pair Facing Charges After State Patrol Pulls Them Over
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2026 at 6:48 PM
March 04, 2026 at 4:26 PMCHRISTOPHER NEWLUN, 52 years of age, from New Lisbon has been arrested by the WisconsinState Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped Newlun […]
Tomah Roatary Club To Have Mayoral & School Board Forums
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2026 at 6:47 PM
The Tomah Rotary Club, a recognized nonpartisan organization, will present two Candidates’ Forum on Thursday, March 19th.The forums will take place at Cranberry Country Lodge, 319 Wittig Road, Tomah, WI. Thefirst forum will begin at 6:00 and […]
WRN Daily: Democrats propose BadgerCare Public Option
by bhague@wrn.com on March 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
At the Capitol this week, Democrats introduce a bill they say could make healthcare more accessible and affordable in Wisconsin. La Crosse County Representative Tara Johnson said the BadgerCare public option is designed to extend healthcare coverage […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Arrest made in threat to Neenah Middle School (NEENAH) Neenah Middle School went virtual on Wednesday as the building was closed in connection to a threat. District Superintendent Steve Harrison said the threat made online “pertained to a […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 5, 2026 at 12:02 PM
The Badgers sent their seniors out with a 78-45 Senior Night win over Maryland in Big Ten action at the Kohl Center. – Marquette beat Providence to make it back-to-back road wins in the Big East – The Bucks dropped their 4th […]
Local WIAA Regional Qrt-Final Scores from Tuesday 3/3
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2026 at 6:01 PM
D2 Tomah 69 La Crosse Logan 64 (Quinn Gerke 36points for Tomah) Baraboo 68 Reedsburg 55 D3 Arcadia 70 Wautoma 52 Adams-Friendship 56 Bloomer 40 Amherst 57 Westfield 55 Platteville 76 River Valley 66 (Platteville will play at Mauston Friday night) […]
Free Throws Lift Nekoosa Over Necedah in Boy Regional
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2026 at 6:01 PM
The Nekoosa Papermakers got to the free throw line early and often as they triumphed over Necedah 50-42 Tuesday night in a WIAA D4 Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-final matchup. Nekoosa made 18-32 free throws in the victory. Fin Krcmar made […]
