WRN Daily: Wisconsin Veterans Museum Celebrates 125 Years of Honoring Service

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum, a fixture on Madison’s Capitol Square, is marking its 125th anniversary, celebrating more than a century of preserving the stories and sacrifices of the state’s service members. Museum Director Chris Kolakowski says the mission has remained steady since the museum’s founding. “Our mission is to preserve, interpret, and affirm the role […] Source: WRN.com







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