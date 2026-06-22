WRN Daily: Wisconsin childcare advocates warn of pending crisis

Wisconsin childcare advocates warn of a looming funding crisis that will negatively impact costs and availability for families. A report from the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association analyzes the impact of pandemic-era stabilization funding coming to an end by July. “And then there’s no more revenue,” explains Executive Director Ruth Schmidt. “There’s no additional revenue that […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.