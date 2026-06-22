Did you know that certain common medications can make you more vulnerable to heat strokes? Here’s what you need to know about heat stroke, how it’s different from heat exhaustion, and how to stay safe this summer.

Tips to spot — and prevent — a heat stroke this summer
Source: Politifacts.com



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