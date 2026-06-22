Did you know that certain common medications can make you more vulnerable to heat strokes? Here’s what you need to know about heat stroke, how it’s different from heat exhaustion, and how to stay safe this summer.
Tips to spot — and prevent — a heat stroke this summer
Source: Politifacts.com
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on June 22, 2026 at 9:54 PM
The Brewers open up a series in Cincinnati as the NBA goes on ” Giannis Watch”
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 22, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Jefferson County deputies call for tips in cold case double murder (SUMNER) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for tips in the search for a suspect in a double homicide. On June 16th of 2020, police say 67 year old […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on June 22, 2026 at 6:33 PM
The Brewers win in Atlanta, and a thrilling finish at Road America!
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Juneau County Jail Roser 6-22-26
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2026 at 2:33 PM
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Mauston School Board Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2026 at 2:31 PM
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Texley, Danja L. Age 50 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2026 at 2:29 PM
Danja L. Texley, age 50, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the Serenity House in Tomah. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin childcare advocates warn of pending crisis
by bhague@wrn.com on June 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin childcare advocates warn of a looming funding crisis that will negatively impact costs and availability for families. A report from the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association analyzes the impact of pandemic-era stabilization funding coming […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Police chief arrested in OWI crash (MONROE) A southern Wisconsin police chief faces charges in a crash. WKOW reports that police officers in Monroe arrested Darlington police chief Szvon (sha-VON) Conway just after 10:30 Friday night for operating […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Watch out for “free” trials online, says BBB (UNDATED) Watch out for “free trials” you sign up for online. Lisa Schiller with Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says you should be wary when a “free” trial […]
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