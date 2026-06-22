PolitiFact has been fact-checking statements by presidents, and other politicians, since 2007. What if we’d been around for all of U.S. history? Here are some of the important falsehoods we would have needed to address.

What if PolitiFact covered American falsehoods from 1776?
Source: Politifacts.com



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