WRN Daily: Trump endorses for Governor and 7th CD
Presidential endorsements in Wisconsin. Donald Trump is endorsing Tom Tiffany for governor. Trump’s endorsement of the 7th District congressman came on Tuesday. His Republican primary opponent, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, dropped out of the race on Wednesday. In a statement posted to Truth Social, the President called Tiffany a “Highly Respected America First Congressman,” […] Source: WRN.com
-
Stallman, Joan Margaret Age 81 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2026 at 3:05 PM
Joan Margaret Stallman, age 81, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin. Joan was born on December 21, 1944, in Wheaton, Minnesota, the […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Schoemann drops out of governor’s race after Trump endorsement of Tiffany (UNDATED) Donald Trump’s endorsement clears the Republican primary field for governor for Tom Tiffany. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann announced […]
-
WRN Daily: Trump endorses for Governor and 7th CD
by Bob Hague on January 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Presidential endorsements in Wisconsin. Donald Trump is endorsing Tom Tiffany for governor. Trump’s endorsement of the 7th District congressman came on Tuesday. His Republican primary opponent, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 29, 2026 at 11:58 AM
The Badgers came from 20 down to knock off the rival Minnesota Gophers 67-63 at the Kohl Center. – What’s been rumored for the last couple of years, could finally be happening as the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly leading to […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 1-28-26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 28, 2026 at 7:52 PM
-
Brickl, Virginia (Ginny Joy) age 82 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on January 28, 2026 at 7:24 PM
On January 27, 2026, in the comfort of her daughters, a flock of Angels carried Virginia (Ginny Joy) Brickl on a path lined with roses where she roller skated into a symphony of drums, tambourines and a choir of Angels in celebration to meet Jesus. […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 28, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Court of Appeals denies Darrell Brooks extension to file appeal (MILWAUKEE) The Wisconsin Court of Appeals closes the appeal process for convicted Waukesha Christmas Parade attacker Darrell Brooks. Tuesday’s ruling denied a request from Brooks […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/27
by WRJC WebMaster on January 28, 2026 at 6:02 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 45 New Lisbon 36 Necedah 50 Wonewoc-Center 49 Hillsboro 77 Brookwood 67 Bangor 79 Cashton 49 Wisconsin Dells 68 Wautoma 61 Hilbert 70 Ripon 61 Eau Claire Regis 83 Tomah 76 North Crawford 98 Weston 43 Girls Basketball […]
-
Mauston Girls Bury Berlin on Eastern Road Trip
by WRJC WebMaster on January 28, 2026 at 5:40 PM
Mauston traveled to Berlin Tuesday night for a conference match up against the Indians. The Golden Eagles came away with a 68-47 win. Mauston was led by Crimson Hansen who quietly notched a double double as she put up 25 points to go along with her […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.