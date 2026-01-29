WRN Daily: Trump endorses for Governor and 7th CD

Presidential endorsements in Wisconsin. Donald Trump is endorsing Tom Tiffany for governor. Trump’s endorsement of the 7th District congressman came on Tuesday. His Republican primary opponent, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, dropped out of the race on Wednesday. In a statement posted to Truth Social, the President called Tiffany a “Highly Respected America First Congressman,” […] Source: WRN.com







