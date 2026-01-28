Erin Jackson does not want to be the only Black woman to win Winter Olympics individual gold

American speedskater Erin Jackson is the first Black woman to win an individual Winter Olympics gold medal in any sport. She wants to make sure she is not the last. Jackson will be at the Milan Cortina Games in February…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







