WRN Daily: Thursday is the Great American Smokeout
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging smokers and vape users to make a plan to quit as part of the Great American Smokeout on Thursday. DHS Medical Director Dr. Mark Wegner said nicotine addiction and aggressive marketing campaigns can make it difficult for people to stop using tobacco products. “Nicotine’s highly addictive. There’s […] Source: WRN.com
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Dane County D.A. finds no criminal liability in Madison Police shooting of Corey Ruiz
by bhague@wrn.com on November 19, 2026 at 7:37 PM
Dane County District Attorney Ismail Ozanne on Thursday released his decision clearing Madison Police of criminal liability for the fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz on July 22, 2026. Under Wisconsin law, which applies equally to members of law […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 19, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off in Houston tonight as the Texans host Indianapolis – The Packers get back to work tomorrow, starting preparations for their road game against the Rams – The Bucks host Portland in NBA action tonight […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ruling on fatal Madison police shooting expected today (MADISON) The Dane County District Attorney’s office is expected to release its ruling on a fatal police shooting today (Thursday). W I S C TV in Madison reports District Attorney Ismael […]
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WRN Daily: Thursday is the Great American Smokeout
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging smokers and vape users to make a plan to quit as part of the Great American Smokeout on Thursday. DHS Medical Director Dr. Mark Wegner said nicotine addiction and aggressive marketing […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 19, 2026 at 12:01 PM
The Bucks saw their losing streak reach 11-games, falling to the Miami Heat 137-130 last night – Marquette ended a 2-game slide with a 79-65 win over Northern Illinois – The basketball Badgers face Seton Hall in the Bahama’s […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers are preparing and game planning for Micah Parsons return to the lineup against the Rams on Wednesday night. – The loss to the Vikings was difficult, but safety Xavier McKinney said they have not lost any confidence. […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 18, 2026 at 9:48 PM
Tickets are going fast for the “Pat Murphy Tour”. The Brewers manager will head out on a 13-city tour around the state to meet and greet with Brewers fans – Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said owners will not accept a new […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 18, 2026 at 8:05 PM
Sen Johnson calls Social Security a “scam” (UNDATED) US Senator Ron Johnson says Social Security needs to be shut down. Wednesday on Fox Business, the Wisconsin Republican says the program is a scam. The compared the whole system to a […]
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Wisconsin DPI School District Report Cards
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2026 at 6:59 PM
Here is a look at scores of our local School Districts on their District Report Cards. Royall: 73.9/100 Exceeds Expectations Mauston 68.6/100 Meets Expectations Brookwood 67.2/100 Meets Expectations Wonewoc-Center 66.7/100 Meets […]
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