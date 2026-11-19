The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging smokers and vape users to make a plan to quit as part of the Great American Smokeout on Thursday. DHS Medical Director Dr. Mark Wegner said nicotine addiction and aggressive marketing campaigns can make it difficult for people to stop using tobacco products. “Nicotine’s highly addictive. There’s […] Source: WRN.com







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