WRN Daily: DOJ warns to watch for scams during Fraud Awareness Week
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is urging residents to remain vigilant against financial scams as part of International Fraud Awareness Week, warning that fraud continues to cost Wisconsinites millions of dollars each year. Kaul said data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center shows the scope of the problem across the state. “According to the […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 18, 2026 at 9:48 PM
Tickets are going fast for the “Pat Murphy Tour”. The Brewers manager will head out on a 13-city tour around the state to meet and greet with Brewers fans – Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said owners will not accept a new […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 18, 2026 at 8:05 PM
Sen Johnson calls Social Security a “scam” (UNDATED) US Senator Ron Johnson says Social Security needs to be shut down. Wednesday on Fox Business, the Wisconsin Republican says the program is a scam. The compared the whole system to a […]
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Wisconsin DPI School District Report Cards
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2026 at 6:59 PM
Here is a look at scores of our local School Districts on their District Report Cards. Royall: 73.9/100 Exceeds Expectations Mauston 68.6/100 Meets Expectations Brookwood 67.2/100 Meets Expectations Wonewoc-Center 66.7/100 Meets […]
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Holm, Robert “Bob” Dennis Age 75 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2026 at 6:13 PM
A Visitation for Robert “Bob” Dennis Holm, age 75, of Mauston, Wisconsin , will be Wednesday, November 18, 2026, which would have been Bob’s 76th birthday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon […]
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Local Prep Girls Basketball Scores from Tuesday 11/17
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2026 at 4:03 PM
Mauston 75 Nekoosa 13 Berlin 66 Ripon 56 Westfield 57 Wautoma 21 Adams-Friendship 78 Black River Falls 43 #4 Wisconsin Dells 62 Baraboo 49 New Lisbon 47 Almond-Bancroft 29 Brookwood 70 La Farge 8 Holmen 51 Reedsburg 37
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Mauston Blows by Nekoosa in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2026 at 4:01 PM
The Mauston Girls Basketball team got conference play off to a strong start with a 75-13 victory over Nekoosa. From start to finish, the Golden Eagles showcased their hustle, energy, and teamwork. Mauston played with great effort on both ends of the […]
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WRN Daily: DOJ warns to watch for scams during Fraud Awareness Week
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is urging residents to remain vigilant against financial scams as part of International Fraud Awareness Week, warning that fraud continues to cost Wisconsinites millions of dollars each year. Kaul said data from […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Regents to meet on next UW chancellor (MADISON) The next leader of the University of Wisconsin may be named Wednesday. The UW Board of Regents will convene in a virtual meeting at 8:30 Wednesday morning to consider one of three finalists for […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 18, 2026 at 12:03 PM
The Wisconsin women’s basketball team crushed rival Marquette 73-48 and coach Robin Pingeton coached in her 1,000th career game – The Bucks take their 10-game losing streak to Miami to face former Bucks great Giannis Antetokounmpo […]
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