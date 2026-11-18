Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is urging residents to remain vigilant against financial scams as part of International Fraud Awareness Week, warning that fraud continues to cost Wisconsinites millions of dollars each year. Kaul said data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center shows the scope of the problem across the state. “According to the […] Source: WRN.com







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