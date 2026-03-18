WRN Daily: Senate approves FoodShare prohibitions on soda and candy

The state Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to allow Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services to seek a federal waiver prohibiting FoodShare recipients from purchasing candy or soda with their benefits. “You know what? Kids from families that qualify for food share might deserve a little candy and soda now and then too,” said Senator […] Source: WRN.com







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