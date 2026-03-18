PolitiFact is fact-checking Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s confirmation hearing to become the next Homeland Security secretary. Follow our live fact-checks here.
Sen. Mullin’s DHS secretary confirmation: Live fact-checks
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 18, 2026 at 10:43 AM
The Green Bay Packers will honor former Packers President and CEO Bob Harlan this season, adding his name to the Lambeau Field facade. Harlan spent 37 seasons with the club. He passed away on March 5 at the age of 89. — […]
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Focusing On the Irish in Wisconsin on St. Patrick’s Day
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 17, 2026 at 11:07 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talked with Marquette University Associate Professor of Modern Irish and British Empire History Timothy McMahon about the migration of the Irish to Wisconsin, how the Irish have […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Residents complain of odor from Jefferson County chicken carcass composting site (PALMYRA) A different kind of problem from avian flu. Residents in the Jefferson County Village of Palmyra say the smell of decomposing fowl is leaving a foul smell […]
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Mile Bluff to host Community Forum
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is inviting the community join Dara Bartels, Mile Bluff President and CEO, for a community presentation on Tuesday, April 21 from 5-7 pm. During this meet-and-greet event that will be held at the medical center in […]
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Juneau County Arrest Report 3-17-26
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2026 at 4:22 PM
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Juneau County Sheriff Sale 3-17
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2026 at 4:17 PM
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Smart, Rita Age 89 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2026 at 4:15 PM
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Rita Smart, age 89, of Mauston, Wisconsin, will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI, with Father Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Burial will […]
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Brunner, William John “Old Wild Bill” Age 94 of Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2026 at 2:28 PM
William John Brunner legendarily known as Old Wild Bill, age 94, of Warrens, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11th, 2026, after a brief stay at Crestview Nursing & Rehabilitation in New Lisbon, WI.He was born Tuesday, October […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Focusing on the Irish in Wisconsin for St. Patrick’s Day (UNDATED) As Wisconsinites mark St. Patrick’s Day, historians are highlighting the deep roots of Irish immigrants in the state. Marquette University professor Timothy McMahon says […]
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