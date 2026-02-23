WRN Daily: PFAs help is on the way as bipartisan bills pass state Assembly

At the Capitol, legislation advances to allocate $134 million for detection and mitigation of so-called “forever chemicals” across the state. Representative Jill Billings of La Crosse represents French Island: “I remember when I first learned there was PFAS in my district, and I was one of the first along with Peshtigo, and it was horrifying, […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.