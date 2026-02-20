NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore found dead at 25
Authorities say NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore has been found dead in Indiana. He was 25. Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin has confirmed Moore’s death. Floyd did not share additional details Saturday night but said there was no threat to…
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/19
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2026 at 8:33 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 73 Bangor 60 (Braun Jirschele 18points to lead Hillsboro) Brookwood 75 New Lisbon 51 Cashton 60 Necedah 46 Royall 70 Wonewoc-Center 35 Ithaca 70 Weston 50 Girls Basketball Mauston 54 Adams-Friendship 51 Bangor […]
Mauston Girls Win Regular Season Finale in Come From Behind Fashion
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2026 at 8:32 PM
Mauston Golden Eagles Girls Basketball team played their last conference and last regular season game of the year Thursday night against the Adams Friendship Green Devils. It was a nailbiter with the Eagles down by one at the intermission. Mauston […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 20, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Wales man sentenced to seven years in prison for 2024 Waukesha County Christmas Eve hit-and-run (WAUKESHA) Prison time for a Waukesha County man who pled guilty to a fatal crash. 40-year-old Christopher Sponholz of Wales was sentenced to seven years […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 20, 2026 at 12:08 PM
The U.S. women won the gold medal in hockey, 2-1 in overtime over Canada – Wisconsin’s Jordan Stolz added a silver medal in the 1500 meter speed skating event, adding to the two gold medals he’s already won – The Brewers gave […]
WRN Daily: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos won’t seek reelection
by bhague@wrn.com on February 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
After 22 years in office, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls it a career. The Republican leader making the announcement on the Assembly floor Thursday: “As I announce that I will not be running for re-election in November, I am struck by how […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos won’t run for reelection (MADISON) After 22 years in office, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls it a career. In making the announcement on the Assembly floor Thursday, the 57-year-old Republican leader says his […]
WRN Daily: Evers expected to veto bill allowing lawsuits against doctors who perform...
by bhague@wrn.com on February 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Governor Tony Evers is expected to veto a bill which would allow doctors to be sued by people injured from receiving gender affirming care as minors. During heated debate in the state Assembly (last week), Republicans argued it will protect […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Republican lawmakers respond to ongoing property tax relief tax with Evers (MADISON) Assembly Republicans say they’re still negotiating with Governor Tony Evers on a plan for property tax relief and school funding. Majority Leader Tyler August […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 19, 2026 at 12:02 PM
Jordan Stolz skates for his 3rd gold medal of the Winter Olympics today – The U.S. Women’s hockey team faces Canada in the gold medal game, while both the U.S. and Canadian men picked up overtime wins yesterday to advance to […]
