Duke rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 men's hoops poll for record 148th time; Florida, Alabama make leaps
Duke’s win against Michigan has pushed the Blue Devils to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Monday’s poll marked a record 148th time at No. 1 for Duke. Duke claimed 56 of 61 first-place votes to…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Unrest after killing of Mexican cartel leader leads to challenges for vacationing Wisconsinites (UNDATED) Wisconsinites are caught in the middle of unrest in Mexico. A Mexican Army operation on Sunday killed the cartel leader known as “El […]
New Lisbon High School To Host Sextortion Presentation Tuesday Evening
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2026 at 5:29 PM
Internet Safety Presentation for Parents & Guardians Tuesday, February 24th 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM New Lisbon High School Join Detective Goyette from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Arenz of the Mauston Police Department […]
Brooks, Barbara A. Age 86 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2026 at 4:39 PM
Barbara A. Brooks, age 86 of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully at Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center on Saturday, February 21, 2026. She was born on November 7, 1939 in Wausau, the daughter of Hilbert and Mary Ann Wolfgram. On September […]
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2026 at 3:29 PM
Boys Basketball Reedsburg 60 Sauk Prairie 59 Tomah 76 Sparta 56 De Soto 86 Weston 54 Ripon 73 Nekoosa 62 Berlin 76 Wautoma 51 Westfield 57 Wisconsin Dells 52 Westfield 64 Prairie Du Chien 56 Girls Basketball Sparta 75 Tomah 49 Brookwood 70 […]
Loehr, James (Jim) N. Age 98 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2026 at 3:07 PM
James N. Loehr (Jim), age 98, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, passed away February 19, 2026, at Crest View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. He was born April 27, 1927, in Delavan, Illinois, to Hilmar and Gertrude Loehr. He […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 23, 2026 at 12:09 PM
The U.S. capped off the Winter Olympic games with a 2-1 overtime victory over Canada, winning gold in men’s hockey. — The Badger men’s basketball team knocked off rival Iowa 84-71 on Sunday – The top-ranked Badger […]
WRN Daily: PFAs help is on the way as bipartisan bills pass state Assembly
by bhague@wrn.com on February 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
At the Capitol, legislation advances to allocate $134 million for detection and mitigation of so-called “forever chemicals” across the state. Representative Jill Billings of La Crosse represents French Island: “I remember when I […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/19
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2026 at 8:33 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 73 Bangor 60 (Braun Jirschele 18points to lead Hillsboro) Brookwood 75 New Lisbon 51 Cashton 60 Necedah 46 Royall 70 Wonewoc-Center 35 Ithaca 70 Weston 50 Girls Basketball Mauston 54 Adams-Friendship 51 Bangor […]
