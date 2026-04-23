WRN Daily: High wildfire danger statewide

There’s a high threat of wildfires across Wisconsin. Despite last week’s heavy rains across much of the state, 70 Wisconsin counties had high or very high wildfire danger as of Wednesday afternoon, with extreme fire danger in Burnett and Washburn counties in northwestern Wisconsin. The DNR issued a red flag warning for those two […] Source: WRN.com







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