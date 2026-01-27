WRN Daily: Milwaukee tenants urged to report unresponsive landlords
Milwaukee Common Council members are trying to do more in response to problem landlords. Council member Sharlen Moore said they’re hampered by state law. “We’re doing the best that we can with the tools that we have,” Moore said. “And a lot of times when we create ordinances, the state then comes back and say, […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
>>Tiffany calls for full investigation of Pretti shooting, says he hasn’t seen video of incident (MADISON) Wisconsin Congressman and Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany is calling for a full investigation into the fatal […]
-
WRN Daily: Milwaukee tenants urged to report unresponsive landlords
by Bob Hague on January 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Milwaukee Common Council members are trying to do more in response to problem landlords. Council member Sharlen Moore said they’re hampered by state law. “We’re doing the best that we can with the tools that we have,” Moore […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM
The Packers will be looking for a couple of new assistants on defense after Ryan Downard and Sean Duggan left to join Jeff Hafley in Miami. – The Bucks are in Philadelphia tonight, without injured forward Giannis […]
-
Tomah Structure Fire at 621 East Clifton Street – No Injuries Reported
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2026 at 8:52 PM
Tomah, WI — 01/25/2026— At approximately 2:19 PM today, the Tomah Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 621 East Clifton Street. Upon arrival, crews found the structure heavily involved. The occupants who reside at […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 1-26-26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2026 at 8:49 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 26, 2026 at 7:00 PM
UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin leaving to become Columbia University president (MADISON) UW-Madison’s chancellor is leaving at of the academic year. Jennifer Mnookin will become the next president of Columbia University in New York […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 26, 2026 at 5:39 PM
Super Bowl 60 is set with the Patriots and Seahawks advancing from the AFC and NFC Championship games – The Packers have their new defensive coordinator – Mike McCarthy has agreed to be the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers […]
-
Hillsboro Residents Involved in Weekend Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2026 at 5:28 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at approximately 7:15 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 131, near West River Road, rural Viola, WI, […]
-
Heitman, Don (Donnie) Age 64
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2026 at 5:20 PM
With heavy hearts, we share the passing of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Don (Donnie) Heitman, whose life was rooted in family, hard work, and a deep love of the land. Don passed away on December 10, 2025. A celebration of life […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.