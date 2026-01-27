Trump to visit Iowa in an effort to focus on affordability amid fallout from Minneapolis shooting

President Donald Trump is heading to Iowa as the White House tries to focus on affordability ahead of the midterm elections despite fallout over the administration’s immigration crackdown. While there, Trump will visit a local business and deliver a speech…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.