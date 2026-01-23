WRN Daily: Madison fire inspector asks you to be safe with space heaters and check in on others during the cold weekend.

Be sure you’re staying safe in the cold this weekend. Madison chief fire inspector Scott Strassburg says you want to keep any space heater you’re planning to use on its own outlet, and not plugged into a power strip with other devices. “Space heaters can run roughly 1200 to 1500 watts, and that’s right at […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.