Network shutdown leaves Wisconsin lawmakers meeting outside of public view
The shutdown of Wisconsin’s version of C-SPAN amid a shortfall of fundraising has left the state as perhaps the only one in the country where its legislative floor debates are not being broadcast. The absence of WisconsinEye has led to…
WRN Daily: Madison fire inspector asks you to be safe with space heaters and check in on...
by Raymond Neupert on January 23, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Be sure you’re staying safe in the cold this weekend. Madison chief fire inspector Scott Strassburg says you want to keep any space heater you’re planning to use on its own outlet, and not plugged into a power strip with other […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Assembly bill could bring WisconsinEye back online (MADISON) In a rare display of bipartisanship, state Assembly leaders announced Thursday an agreement on proposed legislation to fund WisconsinEye. That would allow the state’s version of […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 23, 2026 at 11:50 AM
The Badger men’s basketball team extended their win streak to 5-games with a road victory at Penn State – The 5th ranked Badger men’s hockey team hosts Penn State this weekend – The Packers continue their defensive […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 22, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Two arrested after street race leads to fatal hit-and-run (MILWAUKEE) Two arrests following a high-speed Milwaukee street race leading to a fatal hit-and-run crash. 22-year-old Dayton Milligan faces charges including reckless homicide in last […]
Hemmersbach, Julie Ann Age 66 of Rural Norwalk
by WRJC WebMaster on January 22, 2026 at 3:29 PM
Julie Ann Hemmersbach, 66 of rural Norwalk, WI, passed away Thursday, January 8, 2026. Julie was born April 29, 1959, to Joe and Ardella (Schreier) Leis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 26, 2026, 11:00 a.m. at the […]
WRN Daily: Home stretch of Dry January is Here
by Sean Maloney on January 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The home stretch is here for people who’ve been partaking in Dry January. UW Health addiction medicine physician Dr. Elizabeth Salisbury-Afshar says putting something in place of alcohol can help you get through the rest of the month. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Senate leaders say data center regulations bill needs work (MADISON) A bill to regulate data center projects in Wisconsin passed the state Assembly this week – but Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says it needs work. Prior to the […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Brewers sent ace pitcher Freddy Peralta to the Big Apple in a deal with the Mets – The Bucks fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, 122-102 – The Packers interviewed former Packers player and current Bears assistant Al Harris for […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/20
by WRJC WebMaster on January 21, 2026 at 6:01 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 85 G-E-T 36 New Lisbon 73 Wonewoc-Center 50 Bangor 66 Hillsboro 43 Cashton 64 Brookwood 45 Royall 37 Necedah 19 (Bria Gruen 12points to lead Royall) Nekoosa 54 Port Edwards 28 Waupun 31 Westfield 24 Berlin 65 Montello 18 […]
