WRN Daily: Judges Dismiss Second Challenge to Wisconsin Congressional Maps

A second legal challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps has been dismissed, with a panel of judges ruling that claims of partisan gerrymandering cannot be resolved under state law. A three-judge Circuit Court panel rejected a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy, a bipartisan group that argued the maps violate equal protection guarantees and […] Source: WRN.com







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