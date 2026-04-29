WRN Daily: Judges Dismiss Second Challenge to Wisconsin Congressional Maps
A second legal challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps has been dismissed, with a panel of judges ruling that claims of partisan gerrymandering cannot be resolved under state law. A three-judge Circuit Court panel rejected a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy, a bipartisan group that argued the maps violate equal protection guarantees and […] Source: WRN.com
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Walker, Helen Elizabeth Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2026 at 6:50 PM
Helen Elizabeth Walker, age 88, passed away April 22, 2026 in Mauston, WI. She was born to Ada and Wilson Robertson on May 8,1937 in Brantford, Ontario, Canada. After the death of her father, Helen, her sister Mary and mother Ada moved to the United […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Former Sun Prairie school administrator sentenced to prison on child porn charge (MADISON) The federal case against a former dean of students in Sun Prairie, charged with child sex crimes, has come to an end. On Tuesday, 30-year-old Robert […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/28
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2026 at 4:18 PM
Softball Hillsboro 5 Cashton 4 (Gracie Herritz 2×4 walk off 8th inning single) Bangor 13 Necedah 1 Bangor 17 Necedah 3 Royall 6 De Soto 2 Tomah 6 Sparta 1 Baseball Hillsboro 6 Cashton 5 Westfield 3 Mauston 2 (Isaac Steinke 12 strikeouts […]
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WRN Daily: Judges Dismiss Second Challenge to Wisconsin Congressional Maps
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A second legal challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps has been dismissed, with a panel of judges ruling that claims of partisan gerrymandering cannot be resolved under state law. A three-judge Circuit Court panel rejected a lawsuit […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Second challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps rejected (UNDATED) A second challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps has been dismissed by a panel of judges. A three-judge Circuit Court panel has dismissed a lawsuit challenging […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 29, 2026 at 11:03 AM
The Brewers scored 8 runs in the 6th inning and went on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-2 – There’s a major change coming in the NCAA College Basketball Tournament – The WIAA has agreed to terms on an 8-year contract extension […]
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Richardson, Gloria Jean Age 78 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2026 at 5:33 PM
Gloria Jean Richardson, age 78, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral […]
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Baumgart, Joyce E. Age 86 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2026 at 5:11 PM
JOYCE E. BAUMGART was born 08/09/1939 in New Lisbon, Wisconsin to Andrew Martin and Eva (Snyder) Martin. She was the last living grandchild to James (Jens) Christian Martin and Anna Ferguson (Sorensen) Martin who were the first […]
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Moore, Michael Allen “Mike” Age 81 formerly of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2026 at 5:03 PM
Michael Allen Moore, known affectionately by friends and family as Mike, embarked on his heavenly patrol on November 24, 2025, in Tavares, Florida, after a life well-lived and filled with love. Born on September 24, 1944, in Abilene, Texas, […]
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