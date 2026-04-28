Social media posts said scientists have disappeared or died because they were working on nuclear programs or researching UFOs. But publicly available information doesn’t support some of these theories.
Fact-checking claims about missing and dead scientists
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Richardson, Gloria Jean Age 78 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2026 at 5:33 PM
Gloria Jean Richardson, age 78, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral […]
-
Baumgart, Joyce E. Age 86 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2026 at 5:11 PM
JOYCE E. BAUMGART was born 08/09/1939 in New Lisbon, Wisconsin to Andrew Martin and Eva (Snyder) Martin. She was the last living grandchild to James (Jens) Christian Martin and Anna Ferguson (Sorensen) Martin who were the first […]
-
Moore, Michael Allen “Mike” Age 81 formerly of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2026 at 5:03 PM
Michael Allen Moore, known affectionately by friends and family as Mike, embarked on his heavenly patrol on November 24, 2025, in Tavares, Florida, after a life well-lived and filled with love. Born on September 24, 1944, in Abilene, Texas, […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Waukesha County woman charged in stabbing of boyfriend over meal plans (LAC LA BELLE) A Waukesha County woman is charged in her boyfriend’s fatal stabbing. 27-year-old Mikayla Kloth allegedly stabbed the 25-year-old man in the heart Friday […]
-
WRN Daily: Report detail’s Wisconsin’s aging prison population
by bhague@wrn.com on April 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A new report provides insights into Wisconsin’s aging prison population. Wisconsin Policy Forum’s “Cross Examination” is a comprehensive review of the state’s criminal justice system. Research Director Joe Peterangelo […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
UW announces new AI college (MADISON) UW–Madison is launching a new college focused on computing and artificial intelligence. The university on Monday announced a 100‑million‑dollar donation and named the inaugural dean of its new […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 28, 2026 at 11:31 AM
Wisconsin’s Nolan Winter could have made more money elsewhere, but he told reporters on a Zoom call that Wisconsin is where he wanted to be for his Senior Season – The Brewers return to the diamond tonight, playing host to Arizona […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 4-27-26
by WRJC WebMaster on April 27, 2026 at 8:14 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 27, 2026 at 7:38 PM
Baseball La Crosse Logan 15 Mauston 0 Poynette 10 Westfield 4 Pittsville 17 Hillsboro 0 De Soto 13 Brookwood 2 Cashton 13 Bangor 5 Tomah 3 Sparta 2 St. Mary’s Catholic 12 Ripon 4 Ripon 6 Howards Grove 4 Softball Bangor 6 Cashton 1 Tomah […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.