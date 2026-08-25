WRN Daily: Hunters encouraged to take part in Deer Donation program

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is increasing reimbursements for meat processors participating in its Deer Donation Program as it encourages hunters to donate venison to local food pantries this season. The program, which began in 2000, allows hunters to donate harvested deer at no cost. The venison is processed and distributed through food pantries […] Source: WRN.com







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