Wikler says Wisconsin primary turnout signals November ‘wave’

Ben Wikler’s prediction of a Democratic “wave” in November is based on the 47% increase in Democratic votes for governor between the last contested primary in 2018, when more than 538,636 votes were cast, and the Aug. 11 total.

Source: Isthmus.com







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