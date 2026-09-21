WRN Daily: Lawmaker wants legislative action on Flock cameras
A call for legislative action on Flock safety cameras. State Representative Calvin Callahan is calling for a ban on unchecked use of Flock Safety automated license plate reader cameras by government agencies. “I have heard a lot from my constituents that they have real privacy concerns.” The Tomahawk Republican Chairs the Assembly Committee on Consumer […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 21, 2026 at 8:39 PM
The Brewers are off today before opening their final road series of the regular season tomorrow night in Philadelphia. – The Packers are getting ready for their Thursday night home opener against Atlanta – The football […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 21, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Packers WR Reed recovering after helmet hit in win over Jets (UNDATED) Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is recovering after a frightening hit on Sunday. Reed was catching a pass on the second play of the game when he was struck in the head on a […]
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Costello, Jerry Lee “Chico” Age 59 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on September 21, 2026 at 6:53 PM
Jerry Lee “Chico” Costello Jr., age 59, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2026. A celebration of life with military honors will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24th, 2026 at his home, 1845 State Road 13, […]
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Local Prep Volleyball Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on September 21, 2026 at 6:47 PM
Local Prep Volleyball Scores from over the weekend Baraboo 2 Mauston 1 Lancaster 2 Mauston 0 Mauston 2 Pardeeville 0 Richland Center 2 Mauston 0 Mauston 2 Pardeeville 0 Brookfield Central 2 Wonewoc-Center 0 Wonewoc-Center 2 Kenosha Christian Life 0 […]
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WRN Daily: Lawmaker wants legislative action on Flock cameras
by bhague@wrn.com on September 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A call for legislative action on Flock safety cameras. State Representative Calvin Callahan is calling for a ban on unchecked use of Flock Safety automated license plate reader cameras by government agencies. “I have heard a lot from my […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Lawmaker wants legislative action on Flock cameras (MADISON) A call for legislative action on Flock safety cameras. State Representative Calvin Callahan is calling for a ban on unchecked use of Flock Safety automated license plate reader cameras by […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 21, 2026 at 11:02 AM
It wasn’t pretty, but the Packers rallied for a 20-17 overtime victory over the N.Y. Jets in East Rutherford on Sunday. — The Packers had two players carted off the field on consecutive plays on their first drive of the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 21, 2026 at 10:58 AM
It wasn’t pretty, but the Packers rallied for a 20-17 overtime victory over the N.Y. Jets in East Rutherford on Sunday. — The Packers had two players carted off the field on consecutive plays on their first drive of the […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM
It wasn’t pretty, but the Packers aren’t apologizing for their first win of the season, 20-17 in overtime over the New York Jets – Lucas Van Ness is off to a fabulous season, leading the Packers with 9 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks on […]
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