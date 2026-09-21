WRN Daily: Lawmaker wants legislative action on Flock cameras

A call for legislative action on Flock safety cameras. State Representative Calvin Callahan is calling for a ban on unchecked use of Flock Safety automated license plate reader cameras by government agencies. “I have heard a lot from my constituents that they have real privacy concerns.” The Tomahawk Republican Chairs the Assembly Committee on Consumer […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.