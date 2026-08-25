What to do in Madison this week: Aug. 24-27, 2026
Picks this week include an album release party for Christo Ruppenthal; the annual Women’s Equality Day Celebration.
Source: Isthmus.com
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WRN Daily: Polk County adopts 12 month data center moratorium
by bhague@wrn.com on August 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A northwestern Wisconsin county is the latest to adopt an AI data center moratorium. Polk County supervisors heard from residents prior to last week’s vote. “This is a chance to just look at it and take a break. And we can say no to some […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Hegseth’s “Arsenal of Freedom” tour visits Oshkosh Defense (OSHKOSH) During a Monday visit to Oshkosh Corporation, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth saw how workers build advanced tactical vehicles “We don’t […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 25, 2026 at 11:18 AM
For the first time in training camp, tempers flared for the Packers which led to some small skirmishes. It comes on the second to last practice of camp. The Packers will hold a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 24, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Four boaters rescued from Lake Michigan over weekend (PORT WASHINGTON) Four people were pulled from Lake Michigan over the weekend when their boat capsized. It happened early Sunday morning at the Port Washington marina. The people aboard the […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 24, 2026 at 5:43 PM
The Packers returned to the practice field today and are getting ready for a joint practice with Arizona on Wednesday and the final preseason game against the Cardinals on Friday at Lambeau Field. – The Brewers are off today and […]
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Johnson, Jocelyn Maria Age 73 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2026 at 2:22 PM
Jocelyn Maria Johnson, 73, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin, surrounded by family. Born May 10, 1953, in Milwaukee, Jocelyn graduated from James Madison High School in 1971. She was known for her loving and generous […]
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Brown, Robert Dean 87 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2026 at 2:21 PM
Robert Dean Brown, age 87, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, August 16th, 2026. Robert was born July 6th, 1939 in Clifton, Wisconsin to Glenn and Virginia (Edgerton) Brown. Robert attended Rock Valley School, a one-room schoolhouse, and […]
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Community Blood Drive
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2026 at 2:18 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is proud to partner with ImpactLife, the provider of blood products to more than 130 hospitals and emergency medical service communities across Wisconsin. Please consider donating at the upcoming blood drive […]
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High Pressure Salesmen in Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2026 at 2:17 PM
The City of Tomah Inspection Department has been made aware of door-to-door salesmen, representing a national company utilizing high-pressure sales tactics. They are typically looking to install or repair roofs, siding and windows. These […]
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