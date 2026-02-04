WRN Daily: Finance Committee votes to end Evers’ controversial “400-year” K-12 funding veto

At the Capitol on Tuesday, the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee votes along partisan lines to roll back a controversial budget veto by Governor Tony Evers. The so-called 400-year veto Evers made to the 2023-25 state budget provides an annual $325 per pupil for K-12 schools until 2425. The veto was later upheld by the liberal […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.