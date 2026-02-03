Brothers of Renee Good, woman killed by immigration officer, call for action in Congress
The brothers of Renee Good, a U.S. citizen killed by an immigration officer in Minneapolis, are urging Congress to take action. Good, a 37-year-old mother, was shot Jan. 7. Her death and that of another protester, Alex Pretti, have sparked…
Terrace Heights annual Valentine’s BINGO
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2026 at 8:43 PM
Back by popular demand, Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston is thrilled to host its annual Valentine’s BINGO event once again! The public is welcome to come join the tenants at Terrace Heights on Tuesday, February 10, starting at 2 […]
FORMER WARRENS COUPLE SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR CHILD SEX CRIMES
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2026 at 8:41 PM
Megan M. Schmitz, 40, was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison byMonroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe, and Justin D. Lake, 45, wassentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Todd Ziegler for their perpetration of child sexcrimes, announced […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 2-3-26
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2026 at 8:40 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on February 3, 2026 at 7:00 PM
WiscosinEye public affairs committee secures funding for February (MADISON) Wisconsin’s version of C-SPAN is back online. WisconsinEye had been offline since mid-December due to a funding shortfall. The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/2
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2026 at 5:16 PM
Boys Basketball Wonewoc-Center 90 Coulee Christian 61 G-E-T 77 Bangor 39 Ithaca 74 Necedah 53 Hillsboro 69 La Farge 36 (Miles Ravenscroft 25points 12rebounds 6assists, David Johnson 10points 22rebounds for Hillsboro) Berlin 85 Omro 72 Portage 74 […]
Thellefsen, Landsinger Lead Wolves to 7th Win of Season
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2026 at 5:15 PM
The Wonewoc-Center Wolves used a high scoring 2nd half to bury Coulee Christian 90-61 Monday night. The Wolves scored 51 points in the 2nd half alone. The Wolves had 4 players in double figures led by Cam Thellefsen 31points, Tatyn […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on February 3, 2026 at 12:17 PM
The Patriots and Seahawks met with reporters on Monday night as on-site preparations for Super Bowl 60 get underway – The NFL’s Pro Bowl games are on tap tonight – The Packers made the hiring of defensive coordinator Jonathan […]
WRN Daily: Wisconsin Democrats Introduce Bill to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
by Sean Maloney on February 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Democrats are introducing legislation to legalize cannabis for adult use, arguing the state is lagging behind its neighbors and public opinion. Milwaukee Representative Darrin Madison framed the push as overdue, saying neighboring states […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on February 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin receives failing grad for tobacco control (UNDATED) Wisconsin receives failing grades for tobacco control. A new report from the American Lung Association shows that state tobacco control programs have just under $9 million in funding for […]
