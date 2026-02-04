What Democrats are demanding in the fight over Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding

A bipartisan agreement on new restrictions for federal immigration operations in the next two weeks will be exceedingly difficult despite rare negotiations between Democrats and President Donald Trump. Congress is discussing potential new rules for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.