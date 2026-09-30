WRN Daily: Elections Commission to review fraud and felon voting
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is reviewing election fraud. Thursday’s meeting agenda includes a yearly update on illegal voting and elections violations. Reports compiled by WEC staff show that a very small number of votes cast in the last dozen elections have been from felons or have had substantiated fraud claims. The highest total was in […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 30, 2026 at 7:05 PM
New Berlin common council takes no decision on removal of mayor (NEW BERLIN) No decision from New Berlin’s common council on a petition to remove the city’s mayor from office. Tuesday night’s hour-long meeting with an attorney in […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 30, 2026 at 5:37 PM
The Packers added another offensive lineman today, signing former Badger Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal – Matt LaFleur delivered bad news on WR Jayden Reed, who is out for the year and in need of neck surgery – The baseball Wildcard […]
-
Local Prep Volleyball Scores from Tuesday 9/29
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2026 at 5:06 PM
Local Prep Volleyball Scores from Tuesday Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 0 (Bella LaMoine 7kills 7aces, 10assists for the Wolves) Bangor 3 Hillsboro 1 (Harper Sullivan notched career dig 1,000 for Hillsboro) Royall 3 New Lisbon 0 Brookwood 3 […]
-
WRN Daily: Manitowoc to cut ties with Flock Safety, Milwaukee County supervisor also...
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 30, 2026 at 12:10 PM
The City of Manitowoc will not renew its contract with Flock Safety. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nichols issued a statement saying that the city has notified the company and asked Flock to remove the cameras installed under their agreement as soon as […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Take the right steps to cut food waste (UNDATED) Take the right steps to cut food waste. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to reduce food waste during Food Waste Prevention Week. A state study found food waste […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 30, 2026 at 11:01 AM
Baseball’s Wildcard playoffs are underway, while the Brewers worked out in Milwaukee, waiting for the start of the NL Divisional Playoffs on Saturday – The Packers/Bears Week five matchup has been flexed from the late afternoon window to […]
-
Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers are looking to veterans with plenty of experience to help improve their woeful offensive line – The NFL announced Tuesday that they have flexed the week 5 matchup between the Packers and Bears from 3:20 to noon at Lambeau […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 29, 2026 at 8:48 PM
The Packers start preparing for their Sunday matchup against Tampa Bay – Green Bay’s week 5 matchup at Lambeau Field against the Chicago Bears has been flexed from a 3:25 start to a noon start – The Major League Baseball Wild Card […]
-
WRN Deep Dive: Historic Zoo steam locomotives reunited in The Dells
by bhague@wrn.com on September 29, 2026 at 7:47 PM
A railroad reunion in the Dells. Three steam locomotives that operated at the Milwaukee County Zoo will be in action at the Riverside and Great Northern Railway in the Dells, where the engines were built. “This is real railroad […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.