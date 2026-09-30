WRN Daily: Elections Commission to review fraud and felon voting

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is reviewing election fraud. Thursday’s meeting agenda includes a yearly update on illegal voting and elections violations. Reports compiled by WEC staff show that a very small number of votes cast in the last dozen elections have been from felons or have had substantiated fraud claims. The highest total was in […] Source: WRN.com







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