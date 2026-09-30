WRN Deep Dive: Historic Zoo steam locomotives reunited in The Dells

A railroad reunion in the Dells. Three steam locomotives that operated at the Milwaukee County Zoo will be in action at the Riverside and Great Northern Railway in the Dells, where the engines were built. “This is real railroad equipment,” explained the railway museum’s Jim Schulz. “They (the Sandley Light Railway Equipment Works) used plans […] Source: WRN.com







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