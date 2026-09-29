WRN Daily: Keep These Food Safety Tips In Mind
As students return to the classroom and football fans head to tailgates, a University of Minnesota food safety expert is reminding people that proper food handling can help prevent foodborne illness. food safety professor Hanyu Chen says keeping perishable foods at safe temperatures is especially important when packing school lunches. Items such as deli meat, […] Source: WRN.com
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers added more offensive line help, trying to fix their offensive line issues during the first three weeks of the season – Even though he would be eligible to return to practice, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Micah Parsons […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 28, 2026 at 8:26 PM
The Packers added another offensive lineman to the mix as they try to fix their offensive line woes. – The Packers confirmed edge rusher Micah Parsons won’t practice this week – The Vikings traded QB J.J. […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 28, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Flu vaccines available, recommended for everyone this year (UPDATED) Wisconsin health officials are urging everyone to get the flu vaccine this year. This year’s influenza vaccine will cover the two most common strains of flu, as well as a […]
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Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on September 28, 2026 at 5:16 PM
Football Highland 22 Wonewoc-Center 0 Volleyball Montello 2 Royall 0 Royall 2 Poynette 0 Royall 2 Montello 1 Royall 2 Markesan 0 Royall 2 Coulee Region Christian 0
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Discussions on AI need to look at its uses, says Madison College prof (UNDATED) Discourse about AI and what its future is have been muddled by marketing. That’s the message from Madison College marketing professor Steve Noll (NO-ll) who says […]
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WRN Daily: Keep These Food Safety Tips In Mind
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
As students return to the classroom and football fans head to tailgates, a University of Minnesota food safety expert is reminding people that proper food handling can help prevent foodborne illness. food safety professor Hanyu Chen says keeping […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 28, 2026 at 11:09 AM
The Packers get back to work today and they have a new offensive lineman to hopefully help. — The Packers are expected to face a backup QB at Tampa this week after Baker Mayfield suffered a thumb injury. — What […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 28, 2026 at 11:07 AM
The Brewers wrapped up the regular season with their franchise record 103rd win, knocking off the Cardinals 6-4. – The Brewers now take a few days off before opening the National League Division series on Saturday. They’ll face the […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers get back to work today and they have a new offensive lineman to hopefully help. — The Packers are expected to face a backup QB at Tampa this week after Baker Mayfield suffered a thumb injury. — What […]
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