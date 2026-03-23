WRN Daily: Be sure your lawn care service is right for you, says Consumer Protection

It’s time to start thinking about lawn care and gardening, and if you’re going to hire someone this spring, make sure you’re not getting fleeced. Wisconsin Consumer Protection division director Michael Domke says you should always get more than one estimate. Make sure that estimate is for the same service and with the same materials […] Source: WRN.com







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