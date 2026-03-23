Minnesota Wild reporter Jessi Pierce and her 3 children found dead in house fire, league says
The National Hockey League says it is morning the death of longtime Minnesota Wild reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children in a weekend house fire. An NHL statement on Sunday said the team is devastated at the loss of…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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New Lisbon Rockets Compete at Cashton Invitational
by WRJC WebMaster on March 23, 2026 at 3:08 PM
The New Lisbon Track & Field team opened their indoor season at the Cashton Invitational at UW-La Crosse, turning in several strong top 10 performances against tough competition. There were 25 teams competing and the men’s team finished […]
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Madden, Anna M. Age 91 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on March 23, 2026 at 2:11 PM
Anna M. Madden, 91 of Lyndon Station passed away Thursday, March 19, 2026 at her home with a battle from cancer with her family at her side. Anna was born on July 1, 1934 the daughter of Marion and Harriett (Murphy) Austin. Anna was a registered […]
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Duckworth, Michael A. Age 63 of Hancock
by WRJC WebMaster on March 23, 2026 at 2:10 PM
Michael A. Duckworth, age 63, of Hancock, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation […]
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WRN Daily: Be sure your lawn care service is right for you, says Consumer Protection
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 23, 2026 at 12:10 PM
It’s time to start thinking about lawn care and gardening, and if you’re going to hire someone this spring, make sure you’re not getting fleeced. Wisconsin Consumer Protection division director Michael Domke says you should always […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Rice Lake 8th grader wins Badger State Spelling Bee (MADISON) Last year’s runner up is this year’s champion in the Badger State Spelling Bee. The State Journal reports 13-year-old Rice Lake Middle School eight-grader Ethan Robert […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 23, 2026 at 11:07 AM
The Badger women’s hockey team captured their second straight NCAA Championship and 3rd in the last four years, knocking off Ohio State 3-2 in University Park, Pennsylvania. – The Badger men’s hockey team earned an […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Armed man involved in police pursuit in Jefferson and Waukesha counties shot and killed by deputies (VILLAGE OF SUMMIT) Waukesha County deputies shot and killed an armed man involved in a police pursuit Thursday morning. The chase began […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Senate Majority leader LeMahieu not seeking reelection (MADISON) The Majority Leader in the Wisconsin state Senate is not seeking reelection this fall. Devin LeMahieu announced his decision on Thursday, calling serving in the Senate “the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Plenty of upsets on day one of the NCAA Tournament, including the Badgers early exit against High Point – The Badger women advanced with a first round win over Oregon State in the Women’s Basketball Invitational – The Green Bay […]
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