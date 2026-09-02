WRN Daily: 988 Helpline is just a call, chat or text away

Help for people experiencing mental health and substance use concerns. is just a call, chat or text away. Caroline Crehan-Neuman (CREE-han new-man) with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential support with trained counselors, who can help people work through a myriad of issues that […] Source: WRN.com







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