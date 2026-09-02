WRN Daily: 988 Helpline is just a call, chat or text away
Help for people experiencing mental health and substance use concerns. is just a call, chat or text away. Caroline Crehan-Neuman (CREE-han new-man) with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential support with trained counselors, who can help people work through a myriad of issues that […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
See how scams have evolved with new data from the BBB (UNDATED) A new long-term study by the Better Business Bureau examines how scammers have changed tactics over the years. Spokesperson Lisa Schiller says while the scams may be the same the tools […]
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WRN Daily: Fox Cities Habitat to repair 100 Menasha homes
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity is launching a major recovery effort aimed at helping 100 families impacted by the recent tornado return to safe, comfortable homes before Christmas. The organization, best known for building affordable […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 2, 2026 at 10:59 AM
The Brewers bounced back to beat the Cubs 9-4 at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night – The Packers returned to the practice field, minus running back Josh Jacobs. They’ll start the season without him but are continuing to throw their […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 1, 2026 at 9:04 PM
The Packers returned to the practice field today as they prepare for the season opener at Minnesota a week from Sunday – TE Tucker Kraft says there’ll be no holdout as he waits for a contract extension. — The Brewers […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 1, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Fox Cities Habitat to repair 100 Menasha homes (MENASHA) More help is on the way for Menasha residents. Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity wants to get 100 homes back in working order by the end of the year. The charity best known for building […]
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WRN Daily: 988 Helpline is just a call, chat or text away
by bhague@wrn.com on September 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Help for people experiencing mental health and substance use concerns. is just a call, chat or text away. Caroline Crehan-Neuman (CREE-han new-man) with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM
988 Helpline is just a call, chat or text away (UNDATED) Help for people experiencing mental health and substance use concerns. is just a call, chat or text away. Caroline Crehan-Neuman (CREE-han new-man) with the Wisconsin Department of Health […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 1, 2026 at 11:06 AM
The Chicago Cubs set franchise records for home runs in a game with 9 and home runs in the month of August with 62, clubbing the Milwaukee Brewers 17-3 in their series opener at Wrigley Field – The Packers signed 13 players to their practice […]
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Elroy Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on August 31, 2026 at 8:18 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh report a fatal traffic crash occurred in Vernon County. On Saturday night, August 29, 2026, at approximately 6:00 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was […]
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