WRN Daily: Fox Cities Habitat to repair 100 Menasha homes

Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity is launching a major recovery effort aimed at helping 100 families impacted by the recent tornado return to safe, comfortable homes before Christmas. The organization, best known for building affordable housing, plans to use its construction expertise to repair tornado-damaged homes across the community. The initiative will focus on […] Source: WRN.com







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