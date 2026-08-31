Colin Blunstone of The Zombies comes to the Barrymore
‘Isthmus’ talks to the musician via Zoom in advance of his appearance Sept. 19 at the Barrymore Theatre, on a bill that also features The Fixx and Peter Asher.
Source: Isthmus.com
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Elroy Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on August 31, 2026 at 8:18 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh report a fatal traffic crash occurred in Vernon County. On Saturday night, August 29, 2026, at approximately 6:00 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 31, 2026 at 8:01 PM
The football Badgers are getting ready for their season opener against Notre Dame on Sunday at Lambeau Field – The Packers are busy formulating their practice squad today and will return to practice on Tuesday – The Brewers open a 4-game […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 31, 2026 at 7:56 PM
The football Badgers are getting ready for their season opener on Sunday night against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field – The Packers are busy assembling their practice squad. The players are off today and resume workouts on Tuesday – […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 31, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Chetek covers up Flock Safety cameras and ends contract with company (CHETEK) Controversial automated license plate reader cameras in one Barron County community have been deactivated. The City of Chetek’s Common Council voted Friday to cover […]
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Hersil Hired to Lead Mauston Soccer
by WRJC WebMaster on August 31, 2026 at 5:22 PM
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Local Prep Volleyball Scores from the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on August 31, 2026 at 5:06 PM
Local Prep Volleyball Scores from the weekend Hillsboro results from JAG Tournament Lena L 1-2 Sevastopol L 0-2 Fall River W 2-1 Dodgeland W 2-0 New Lisbon W 2-0 White Fish Bay Dominican L 0-2 New Lisbon results from JAG Tournament Riverdale […]
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Local Prep Football Scores from Friday August 28th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 31, 2026 at 5:05 PM
Riverdale 32 Hillsboro 7 #6 Alma/Pepin 62 New Lisbon 6 #9 Melrose-Mindoro 60 Necedah 8 #1 Cochrane-Fountain City 41 Royall 0 #8 Cashton 39 Independence/Gilmanton 8 Brookwood 34 Viroqua 6 Onalaska Luther 40 Bangor 6 Cambridge 43 Mauston 0 Pardeeville […]
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Mile Bluff Medical Center hosts monthly diabetes discussions
by WRJC WebMaster on August 31, 2026 at 5:04 PM
Looking for ways to live your best life while managing diabetes? Join Mile Bluff’s Diabetes Connect on Thursday, September 3 at 1 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. This free event is open to everyone—those with diabetes or […]
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Peterson, James “Jim” A. Age 80 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on August 31, 2026 at 2:13 PM
James “Jim” A. Peterson, age 80, of Camp Douglas, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 27, 2026. Jim was born on January 5, 1946, to Leslie and Elizabeth (Petersen) Peterson. He was raised on the family farm, where he […]
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