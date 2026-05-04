With three assassination attempts on Donald Trump in less than two years, data shows some Democrats growing more comfortable with the use of violence for political ends. But most Americans, regardless of party, are not.
Are Democrats growing more accepting of political violence?
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM
WE Energies employee killed after being struck by vehicle in Walworth County (TOWN OF TROY) An employee of WE Energies was killed last week after being struck by a vehicle in Walworth County. The 65-year-old New Berlin man who was the victim was […]
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Wesely, Verniece June Age 98 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2026 at 2:31 PM
Verniece June Wesely passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20 at the age of 98 from natural causes. Verniece was born June 28, 1927 to Lincoln and Lula (Campbell) at home in Arkdale, WI. Two older sisters, Vernell and Wilma gladly welcomed her, […]
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Robinson, Patricia Ann Age 87 of Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2026 at 2:27 PM
Patricia Ann Robinson (Cass), age 87 of Ontario, WI, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2026, while surrounded by family at the Serenity Home in Tomah, Wisconsin. Patty, as her friends and family knew her, was born on June […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Outspoken brewery owner enters race for governor (MADSION) The owner of Minocqua Brewing company has entered the governor’s race. Kirk Bangstad announced his candidacy during a livestream from his brewery over the weekend. Bangstad says his […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 4, 2026 at 10:49 AM
The Brewers dropped their series finale in Washington 3-2 on Sunday – Jackson Chourio’s return to the lineup tonight is in question after fouling a ball off his foot in a rehab game in Nashville – The Packers wrapped up their […]
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/30
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2026 at 6:47 PM
Baseball Bangor 6 Brookwood 3 Royall 8 New Lisbon/Necedah 0 (Kael Olson 2hit shutout for Royall) Westfield 3 Mauston 2 Adams-Friendship 5 Ripon 1 Wisconsin Dells 22 Berlin 1 Wautoma 5 Nekoosa 1 Ithaca 3 Weston 1 Tomah 7 Onalaska 1 Onalaska 8 Tomah 1 […]
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Bangor Baseball Doubles Up Brookwood Creates SBC Log Jam
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2026 at 6:45 PM
The Bangor Cardinal baseball team created a log jam atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference standings by doubling up Brookwood 6-3 Thursday night. The Cardinals overcame an early 2-0 deficit. Bryce Anderson had a big game for the Cardinals […]
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New Lisbon Track & Field – Cashton Invitational Recap
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2026 at 6:39 PM
Another strong showing for the Rockets with multiple podium finishes and a 1st place team finish for the boys and 2nd for the girls! ?? ? Event Champions: ? Lily Fay – 1st, 100m Hurdles ? Gavin Gesler – 1st, 110m Hurdles & […]
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Wonewoc Pair Arrested in Kendall FastTrip Burglary
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2026 at 6:38 PM
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Announces Arrest of Two Suspects Related to a Series of Burglaries In the early morning of May 1, 2026 a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant conducting extra patrol related to several […]
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